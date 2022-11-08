For Cheddar or Wurst: The Packers are bad and we’re not Lion

As the Green Bay Packers continue to lose games, we are beginning to run out of words to describe their performance.

With the losing streak at five games following a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, Super Bowl aspirations have all but vanished for the Packers and the harsh reality of being a not very good football team have started to settle in. It’s hard to imagine but halfway through the season Green Bay is only one game back of the second overall pick in the 2023 draft.

To quote a dog, “woof.”

In the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst, Kris and Lindsay try to find any semblance of hope in the 3-6 team and perform yet another autopsy following yet another head scratching loss. With the season all but over barring a miraculous turnaround, what happened?

Thankfully it wasn’t all dark and scary as Jaire Alexander and Allen Lazard turned in strong individual performances in an otherwise very lackluster effort.

This is the team Packers fans are stuck with the rest of the way For Cheddar or Wurst and there’s been a lot more sausage than there has been cheese.