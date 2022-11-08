Packers bring in 2 for tryouts, release WR Kawaan Baker from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that the team has released receiver Kawaan Baker from the practice squad. Baker has only spent three weeks in Green Bay after being signed in Week 7 following a workout. Following the release of Baker, the team continues to roster Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham on the practice squad at the receiver position.

Winfree’s elevations from the practice squad have been exhausted in 2022, as he was elevated for Weeks 1, 3 and 6 already. Fulgham still has his three elevations available. This is important to note as the receiver room took another hit on Sunday when rookie Romeo Doubs left the game with an ankle injury that is reportedly a high ankle sprain. For reference, a high ankle sprain is the same injury that led to receiver Randall Cobb and inside linebacker Krys Barnes being placed on the injured reserve earlier in the season.

According to Aaron Rodgers, who spoke on the topic with Pat McAfee on Tuesday, Cobb looks healthy enough to return to the team next week when he’s eligible to come off of the injured reserve. That won’t help them on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, though.

There were no corresponding roster moves made on Tuesday, meaning that we’ll have to wait until at least Wednesday to see if outside linebacker Rashan Gary, Doubs and/or cornerback Eric Stokes will be placed on the injured reserve. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t commit to Gary’s ACL being the only season-ending injury to come out of Week 9 due to concerns about Stokes’ status.

Green Bay is now down to a 15-man practice squad, though, and it’s worth noting that the team worked out two kickers and two kickers only on Tuesday. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, who acquired the league’s transaction report, the Packers brought in Lucas Havrisik and Tristan Vizcaino today. Havrisik spent rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts and was signed to their practice squad following the release of starting kicker Rodrigo Blankenship earlier in 2022. Vizvcaino has been signed by seven different NFL teams since he joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has made nine of ten field goals with a long of 47 yards at the professional level.

The Packers currently have a practice squad kicker behind starter Mason Crosby: Ramiz Ahmed, who looked solid for Green Bay as an injury replacement during the preseason.