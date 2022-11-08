De’Vondre Campbell: Jordan Love is better than a lot of starting QBs

On Monday, Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell sat down for this week’s edition of Clubhouse Live, a production in Appleton that interviews a Packers player each Monday night during the season. Campbell brought up backup safety and special teams ace Dallin Leavitt as his guest midway through Clubhouse Live, in which the two defenders got to share their thoughts about backup quarterback and former first-round pick Jordan Love.

Love came up as a topic when Leavitt was asked about his start in the NFL and his college days at Utah State. While an Aggie, Leavitt spent two seasons with Love during Love’s true freshman and redshirt freshman seasons.

Here’s how the interaction went:

Leavitt: I was a big fan of Jordan, like young Jordan. We were struggling a little bit on offense early my senior year and I was begging the head coach to play him. He finally got an opportunity and put like 50 on UNLV the first time he got like a true first start. I think Jordan’s a great player. I think he’s a great teammate. You know, I’m not in the offensive meetings but I can see the way the ball comes out of his hands. I can see the way he’s decisive playing against our defense. I don’t know about y’all, but I think we’ve got a pretty good defense and he does a really good job for us in practice. He gives us a real look and it’s pretty impressive. He does some pretty impressive things. Campbell: He’s a starting quarterback. Leavitt: Yeah, no question. Campbell: He’s better than a lot of starting quarterbacks.

Love only has 71 pass attempts in NFL regular season games through his 2.5 seasons in the league, so if anyone knows how he’s developing it would be the Packers’ defenders. Midway through Year 3 of his rookie contract, Love has posted 42 of 71 passing for 484 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. 34 of those pass attempts, nearly half of his career pass attempts to date, came in his first start against the Kansas City Chiefs last season while the remaining have come in “garbage time” as starter Aaron Rodgers’ replacement.

With the season in a downward spiral as the Packers sit with a 3-6 record, questions are going to continue to pop up about Rodgers’ future. If Rodgers does retire or request a trade in 2023, Green Bay will almost certainly look at Love, first and foremost, to replace Rodgers as the team’s starting quarterback next season. 2023 will likely be a contract season for Love, as picking up his fifth-year option for 2024 would probably cost the team around $20 million in guaranteed salary. It’s worth mentioning that Love is just 24 years old, a similar age to some of the Covid year-benefiting draft prospects who are set to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Earlier in the interview, Campbell, who missed last week’s game due to a knee injury that occurred against the Washington Commanders, stated that there was nothing torn or any structural damage to his knee. Hopefully, we’ll see the Packers’ defensive signal-caller back on the field soon.