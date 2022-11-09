Packers designate OLB Tipa Galeai to return, sign WR Jeff Cotton to practice squad

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported that outside linebacker Tipa Galeai has been designated to return by the Green Bay Packers. Galeai was at the Packers’ opening practice of the week. The pass-rusher was placed on injured reserve in Week 6 for a hamstring injury.

Prior to being shut down, Galeai had played 85 special teams snaps and no defensive snaps in 2022. Last season, he played 152 defensive snaps and 60 special teams snaps over seven games.

Green Bay’s outside linebacker room has recently gone through a period of change with the season-ending injury to starting Rashan Gary (ACL) and the release of Kobe Jones from the practice squad. Galeai’s return would be welcomed, for his special teams contributions alone, but that doesn’t change the fact that fifth-round rookie Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin, who was a healthy scratch in two of the last three weeks, will likely be the team’s second and third pass-rushing options for the remainder of the season.

Galeai practiced with the team today and is eligible to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, if they wish for him to take up a 53-man roster spot. The team has yet to place Gary on the injured reserve officially, which would get them down to 52 players.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Packers signed receiver Jeff Cotton to the practice squad. This move was made possible by the release of receiver Kawaan Baker on Tuesday. Cotton has played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals since joining the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Idaho. He has yet to play in the NFL regular season, but Cotton recorded 83 receptions for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns as a senior over nine games played. He also returned 16 kick returns during his playing days with the Vandals.