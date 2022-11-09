Packers Injury Report: 10 players miss practice on Wednesday

A grand total of 17 players were given injury statuses by the Green Bay Packers in their opening practice of Week 10 on Wednesday, including 10 players who were non-participants. With so many names on the list, let’s split up Green Bay’s injury situation by offense and defense.

Avert your eyes pic.twitter.com/eLsDZbxZEt — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 9, 2022

Offense

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) was a non-participant in practice today. Last week marked the first time that Rodgers was a participant in every practice during a week since his injury in London. Rodgers was seen holding his thumb a few times during Week 9’s matchup with the Detroit Lions. More time for an apparently impressive Jordan Love to get snaps, I guess.

The positive news today is that running back Aaron Jones (ankle), who was seen wearing a walking boot in the locker room last week after being pulled out of the game, was a limited participant in practice today. This falls in line with the reporting that Jones will be able to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The receiver position is an absolute mess. Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee) didn’t practice today while Allen Lazard (shoulder) was limited. At least Christian Watson (concussion protocol) was able to be a full participant on Wednesday. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, Watson did not sustain a concussion on Sunday and the team was being precautious when they pulled him out of action. Doubs reportedly had a high ankle sprain against the Lions and is not expected to play this week. Whatever Watkins’ injury to his knee is had to have occurred after the game in Detroit, as Watkins was targeted on the offense’s final play.

Both left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) missed practice today while right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (knee) was a limited participant. Bakhtiari played the first half against Detroit and the two-minute drill in the second half. Jenkins played against the Lions and no longer has a foot designation, the injury which kept him out of the Buffalo Bills game the week prior. Runyan missed some time against the Lions but was able to reenter the game following his injury.

Defense

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee), who has now been placed on the injured reserve for an ACL tear, did not suit up on Wednesday. Neither did inside linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles or cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee.) Stokes’ injury appears to be serious, based on how LaFleur has spoken about it, but there have been no big details to come out about it.

The fact that Campbell hasn’t returned to practice yet is a bit concerning, considering the fact that Barnes is out of action. Second-year player Isaiah McDuffie made the start against the Lions in place of Campbell on Sunday but was quickly replaced by Barnes until Barnes’ injury. Campbell stated on Monday that there is nothing torn or structural damage in his knee.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (calf) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (neck) were also limited participants in practice. Douglas’ injury appears to be new while Smith had a neck/back designation last week prior to him playing against the Lions.

Kicker Mason Crosby was also limited with a back injury, which could explain why the Packers brought in two kickers on workouts on Tuesday. They didn’t sign either and instead elected to bring in a new practice squad receiver on Wednesday, so Crosby will probably go against his former head coach this week. Green Bay also made the designation for outside linebacker Tipa Galeai to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, meaning that he’s eligible to be activated whenever the team makes room for him on the 53-man roster. The Packers also claimed former first-round safety Johnathan Abram from the Raiders today, meaning he’ll practice with the team for the first time on Thursday.

Relatively, the Cowboys have a much quieter injury report. Only linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) was a non-participant in practice. Receiver Noah Brown (foot), starting running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (tooth) were Dallas’ limited players on Wednesday.