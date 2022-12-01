Packers WR Christian Watson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Christian Watson broke out in a big way for the Green Bay Packers over the past three weeks. The rookie second-round draft pick has finally been delivering on his massive potential over the Packers’ last few games, starting with a breakout three-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

In all, Watson has scored six times in the last three games, which include a pair of 100-yard performances. On Thursday, the NFL acknowledged that impressive run, naming Watson as the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for November.

It’s an impressive honor made all the more surprising by the fact that Watson’s production was minimal coming into November. In the first eight weeks of the season, Watson missed three games and caught just eight passes for 64 yards. But over the month of November, Watson totaled 14 catches, 289 yards, and those six scores, which now rank him in a tie for 7th in the NFL overall for the entire season and which lead all rookies. In fact, the next closest NFL rookies have just four scores on the year, a number belonging to first-rounders Garrett Wilson, Drake London, and Jahan Dotson.

Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz also notes that Watson is just the third Packer to earn this honor since it was instituted in 1996, as he joins Eddie Lacy and Samkon Gado on that list.

Congratulations to Christian Watson for his exceptional performance over the last few weeks!