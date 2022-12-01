For Cheddar or Wurst: Stop! In the name of (Jordan) Love!

In this increasingly lost season for the Green Bay Packers, it’s been hard to find bright spots.

The offense is bad, the defense is listless, and special teams are anything but special.

In a year fans would love to forget, some rays of light are beginning to emerge from the cloud engulfing this team.

Despite losing a 40-33 battle to the Philadelphia Eagles, Packers fans can find solace in the performances of Christian Watson and Jordan Love. That’s a connection that could potentially spark some magic in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Joe Barry might get an endorsement from Charmin after his defense soiled the bed once again. A change at defensive coordinator is looking more likely by the game but given the Packers’ position, change in season isn’t looking likely.

In the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst, Kris and Lindsay once again try to pull some positivity from a Packers loss and this game more than anything was an actual moral victory.

With the Packers playoff hopes on life support, there’s not much to look forward to other than draft position but Packers fans are in it for the long haul….For Cheddar or Wurst.