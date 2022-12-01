Pick the top play from the Packers’ week 12 loss to the Eagles

The last time the Eagles rushed for this many yards in a game, Jalen Hurts’ father had not yet been born. The Philadelphia Eagles played in Shibe Park, a ballpark that has since been demolished to make way for a church. And most importantly, the 1948 NFL season marked the first time that referees were equipped with whistles, not horns. Sadly, no amount of inordinately loud instruments could stop what the Eagles did to the Packers’ defensive line on Sunday. Philly imposed their will from the jump to the tune of 363 rushing yards.

The first half’s close score was a miracle when considering Jalen Hurts made NFL history as the first player to record 125 yards on the ground and through the air in a half. Things went from worse to bad when Aaron Rodgers, already struggling with a thumb injury, took a shot to the ribs that knocked him out of the game. With practically no chance of winning, Jordan Love gave a valiant effort and looked poised and decisive as he and Christian Watson briefly sparked the offense.

AJ Dillon finally found a groove in this one with 64 yards and a score on the ground, while Aaron Jones totaled 99 yards and a touchdown to continue his stellar run over the last few weeks. Despite the embarrassing defensive performance and the injury bug continuing to poison the team, there were a few encouraging plays to take away from the game.

Quay Walker shifts momentum with a fumble return

After the Eagles jumped out to a quick lead on a drive in which Jalen Hurts only attempted one pass, Aaron Rodgers threw an interception that set the Eagles up near the Packers’ red zone. Another quick score on the ground meant things threatened to get out of hand quickly. Despite a 13-0 deficit feeling insurmountable for this offense, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon accounted for 59 yards and a touchdown on the subsequent drive. After an Eagles 4 and out, the Packers took advantage of the gift and punched another one to take the lead. Clearly, they remembered that great teams cover.

Momentum was short-lived as the Eagles scored on a 75-yard drive with just one third down, and Aaron Rodgers threw another pick. This was Rodgers’ 9th interception this year, his highest total since 2010 when he threw 11.

This game was nothing if not a rollercoaster, however. The Eagles yet again made quick work of the Packers’ front seven and drove 54 yards. But on 3rd and 8 from the 22, the stunningly reliable Rudy Ford continued his clutch play, forcing the AJ Brown fumble. Quay Walker recovered and scuttled 63 yards to the Eagles’ 13 yard line where he finally ran out of gas.

Quay Walker almost took the fumble back for a TD ‼️



: #GBvsPHI on NBC

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FRZHlv4OoL pic.twitter.com/wOumNSaeFl — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022

Aaron Jones ties things at 20

Aaron Jones wasted no time making the Eagles pay for their mistake as he rushed for a touchdown on the first play of the next drive. Unfortunately, the play was called back due to an Elgton Jenkins hold. Two plays later, Jones got it back by hauling in Rodgers’ best throw of the night. After all the chaos of the first half, the Packers were tied at 20 with eight minutes left in the second quarter.

Christian Watson erases Eagle angles

The Eagles woke up after Jones’ touchdown, scoring at the end of the half and on their first second-half possession to push the lead to 14. At this point, Rodgers’ oblique injury was clearly a hindrance. Grimacing on every play as if he’d been hit by a freight train, he took a back seat on a drive that made it to the Philadelphia six yard line before a Yosh Nijman false start forced the Packers to kick a field goal.

It was at this point that Rodgers went to the locker room. Like Rodgers himself nearly 15 years ago to the day, Jordan Love would be coming out of the bullpen to an impossible situation, attempting to lead an unlikely comeback in a legendary quarterback’s absence. If you’re one for silly instances of history repeating itself (I totally am) then this was your moment.

Love, like Rodgers against the Cowboys in 2007, performed admirably. Down 37-23 after an Eagles’ field goal, Love came onto the field and looked in command of the offense in a way we have not seen from him previously. At the Packers’ 37, Love threw a dart to Christian Watson, who did what he’s best at: run fast. The Eagles’ secondary took multiple poor angles, underestimating the speed of the Offensive Rookie of the Month and falling far behind his trail of smoke. The lead was insurmountable, but the small sneak peek at a post-Rodgers future that could be fast approaching was a nice treat at the end of a poor performance.

Poll Which play from the Packers’ week 12 loss to the Eagles was the best? Quay Walker shifts momentum with a fumble return

Aaron Jones ties things at 20

Christian Watson erases Eagle angles

Other (leave your pick in the comments!) vote view results 8% Quay Walker shifts momentum with a fumble return (5 votes)

9% Aaron Jones ties things at 20 (6 votes)

75% Christian Watson erases Eagle angles (47 votes)

6% Other (leave your pick in the comments!) (4 votes) 62 votes total Vote Now

That’s all for week 12’s top plays. The Packers will look to rebound against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. Surely even in a disastrous season, they can’t lose to the Bears, right? Right? No matter what version of the 2022 Packers shows up, we’ll be breaking the game down at halftime on Twitter @acmepackingco, so be sure to stop by!