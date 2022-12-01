 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football, Week 13: Bills vs. Patriots pick & TV/streaming info

Will the Bills finally start to separate from the pack in the AFC East? Tune in tonight to find out.

By Evan "Tex" Western
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

For the time being, at least, all four teams in the AFC East still have winning records. That division is one of two in the NFL that can claim that at this point, joining the NFC East as well. However, that could come to an end tonight, as the 6-5 New England Patriots put their record on the line against the division-leading Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Technically, Buffalo is tied in for the lead in the division with the Miami Dolphins, with Miami holding a head-to-head win for now. However, Buffalo seems like the better team overall, carrying a +110 point differential while the Dolphins have scored only 26 more points than they have allowed this season.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are in last place, a game back of the 7-4 New York Jets. Can the Pats pull an upset at home and get back within striking distance of the division lead, or will the Bills create separation between the two rival franchises and drop the Pats down to .500? Tune in tonight to find out and scroll down to see who APC is picking in tonight’s game.

WHO?

Buffalo Bills (8-3) vs. New England Patriots (6-5)

WHEN?

Thursday, December 1, 2022
8:15 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Amazon Prime
Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Streaming

Prime Video app
NFL+ app

APC GAME PICKS

Odds: Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

