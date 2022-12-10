APC Week 14 NFL Picks: Cowboys-Texans has 2022’s biggest point spread to date

This week there is no Green Bay Packers game, as the team has a bye in week 14, but there are no shortage of important games going on across the NFL. In the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles head out to play the New York Giants in a game that will have major implications for Wild Card positioning across the NFC. Later on, an afternoon game between the Buccaneers and 49ers will be important as well with both teams leading their respective divisions.

The Packers need to get some help this week, as we broke down in this week’s rooting guide. Wins by Philadelphia and Tampa Bay would certainly help the Packers’ chances as they wait and sit idle until next Monday night.

But will they get the help that they need? Our contributors here at APC think at least some games will go the way the Packers are hoping, particularly in that Eagles-Giants game.

One other interesting note this week is that week 14 features a game with the biggest point spread of the entire season to date. That game has the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Houston Texans, a contest that finds Dallas favored by a whopping 18 points.

Will Mike McCarthy’s team be able to cover that spread? Check out our picks below and keep it here at APC to discuss all of the games on Sunday.