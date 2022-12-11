The Green Bay Packers’ bye week has finally arrived. After 13 straight weeks with a game, Packers fans have a free Sunday to enjoy action from all over the NFL. Today will be one of just three of those all season, following Week 11 when the Packers lost to the Titans on Thursday Night Football. The other will come next week, with Green Bay coming back from the bye to host the Rams on Monday night.

Of course, with the Packers needing help and four wins in the last four weeks to have a chance of sniffing the playoffs, today’s games are important. Some are much more so than others, so for Packers fans still hoping to see the team make the postseason, be sure to read up on our Rooting Guide for today’s games to see who to pull for. Spoiler alert: losses by the Giants, 49ers, and Seahawks would be very helpful.

Here’s this week’s schedule and enjoy all of the action from around the league!