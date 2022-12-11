 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 14 Sunday Schedule: Packers will be looking for help during their bye week

While idle this weekend, Green Bay would get some significant benefits if certain games end with favorable results.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers’ bye week has finally arrived. After 13 straight weeks with a game, Packers fans have a free Sunday to enjoy action from all over the NFL. Today will be one of just three of those all season, following Week 11 when the Packers lost to the Titans on Thursday Night Football. The other will come next week, with Green Bay coming back from the bye to host the Rams on Monday night.

Of course, with the Packers needing help and four wins in the last four weeks to have a chance of sniffing the playoffs, today’s games are important. Some are much more so than others, so for Packers fans still hoping to see the team make the postseason, be sure to read up on our Rooting Guide for today’s games to see who to pull for. Spoiler alert: losses by the Giants, 49ers, and Seahawks would be very helpful.

Here’s this week’s schedule and enjoy all of the action from around the league!

Week 14 Sunday

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
New York Jets Buffalo Bills 12:00 PM CBS Highmark Field Buffalo, NY
Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers 12:00 PM CBS Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals 12:00 PM CBS Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans 12:00 PM CBS Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants 12:00 PM FOX MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Houston Texans Dallas Cowboys 12:00 PM FOX AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions 12:00 PM FOX Ford Field Detroit, MI
Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos 3:05 PM CBS Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO
Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 49ers 3:25 PM FOX Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Carolina Panthers Seattle Seahawks 3:25 PM FOX Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 PM NBC SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA

