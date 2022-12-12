Monday Night Football, Week 14: Patriots v. Cardinals picks & TV/streaming details

Tonight, week 14 of the NFL schedule will come to a close with an AFC-NFC matchup on Monday Night Football. On one sideline are the New England Patriots, who are in a dogfight for one of the final Wild Card spots in the AFC. On the other are the Arizona Cardinals, whose playoff hopes are all but dashed and are looking for some positive signs heading into 2023.

New England currently sits in last place in the AFC East, but they can pull even with the New York Jets at 7-6 with a win this evening. That would push them over the Jets on tiebreakers, and would move them into the 7th and final playoff position.

Can Bill Belichick’s team get a win in the desert? Tune in tonight to find out and check out our predictions for tonight’s game below.

WHO?

New England Patriots (6-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

WHEN?

Monday, December 12, 2022

6:15 PM Mountain Time (7:15 PM Central)

WHERE?

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Primary broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Guests: Joe Burrow, Bill Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key, Adam Vinatieri

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

APC GAME PICKS