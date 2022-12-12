 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Night Football, Week 14: Patriots v. Cardinals picks & TV/streaming details

Join us to wrap up week 14.

By Evan "Tex" Western
New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals Set Number: X163469

Tonight, week 14 of the NFL schedule will come to a close with an AFC-NFC matchup on Monday Night Football. On one sideline are the New England Patriots, who are in a dogfight for one of the final Wild Card spots in the AFC. On the other are the Arizona Cardinals, whose playoff hopes are all but dashed and are looking for some positive signs heading into 2023.

New England currently sits in last place in the AFC East, but they can pull even with the New York Jets at 7-6 with a win this evening. That would push them over the Jets on tiebreakers, and would move them into the 7th and final playoff position.

Can Bill Belichick’s team get a win in the desert? Tune in tonight to find out and check out our predictions for tonight’s game below.

WHO?

New England Patriots (6-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

WHEN?

Monday, December 12, 2022
6:15 PM Mountain Time (7:15 PM Central)

WHERE?

State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Primary broadcast: ESPN
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast: ESPN2
Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning
Guests: Joe Burrow, Bill Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key, Adam Vinatieri

Online Streaming

ESPN app
NFL+ app

APC GAME PICKS

