While sitting idle in week 14, the Green Bay Packers got some help in their playoff hopes in a few of the games around the NFC. If you read our rooting guide or our playoff scenario articles heading into Sunday, you know that the three teams the Packers most need to lose games down the stretch are the New York Giants, the Washington Commanders, and the Seattle Seahawks.

Among those three, two played on Sunday and both lost, helping boost the Packers’ playoff odds by a couple of percentage points, according to 538. The Giants were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles — a fairly expected result — but the bigger shock came in the late time slot, as the Seahawks lost an upset to the Panthers at home.

Carolina ripped off 223 rushing yards in Seattle, jumping out to a 17-0 lead before scoring ten points in the fourth quarter to hold off Seattle’s comeback attempt. Although the 49ers drubbed the Buccaneers at the same time, Green Bay’s hopes of seeing some of the other Wild Card contenders crashing and burning down the stretch got some significant boosts this weekend.

For better or worse, Green Bay will also get to see results in big head-to-head games in the NFC West and East divisions before they play the Rams on Monday night in week 15. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on rooting guides as long as Green Bay is winning games, so stay tuned for that to come later this week once again.

Fusion energy breakthrough by US scientists boosts clean power hopes | Financial Times

No funny link today -- this is a potentially world-altering discovery. It surely will still take decades before the technology to harness fusion on a large scale is ready, but this proof of concept shows a pathway to extracting net positive energy out of the process and is a monumental moment in research into nuclear power.