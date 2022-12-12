Former Packers fan favorite Kurt Benkert assigned to XFL’s Houston Roughnecks

Kurt Benkert was a fan favorite in Green Bay, despite playing just two career snaps for the Packers in the regular season. Originally signed in 2021, Benkert was Green Bay’s number three quarterback last season and saw his only reps in kneel downs against the Chicago Bears. He might be best known, though, for his accessibility on social media and his career as a video game streamer, which endeared him with a specific set of fans.

Benkert was released by the Packers in June, which he explained at the time was a courtesy by the team in an attempt to give him a shot somewhere where he could make a roster. With starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Jordan Love returning, the writing was on the wall that Benkert wasn’t going to end up making the 53-man active roster.

He wound up being signed to the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad multiple times this regular season but has yet to land on a 53. Most recently, Benkert was released by the 49ers a month ago.

On Monday, though, the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL announced that they have added Benkert to their roster. Up to this point, the Roughnecks quarterback room was comprised of 2020 XFL starter Brandon Silvers, 2020 seventh-round NFL pick Cole McDonald and Kaleb Eleby. The Roughnecks are coached by former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Houston is the franchise that gave P.J. Walker, now with the Carolina Panthers, another shot at professional football back in 2020, then under head coach June Jones. A.J. Smith, who was the receiver coach for the Roughnecks in 2020, is now the offensive coordinator under Phillips.

Benkert could potentially play with former Packers Chauncey Rivers, Ellis Brooks, Chauncey Manac and Raleigh Texada, who are also members of the Roughnecks roster heading into training camp. The XFL season will kick off in February, one week after the Super Bowl.