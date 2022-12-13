Packers Reacts Survey, Week 15: Which quarterback should start in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Last week, we ran an abbreviated survey with just the confidence poll for the team. The result of the confidence poll is trending positive, as 30 percent of Packers fans now believe the team is moving in the right direction. That is the second-highest mark we have recorded since entering Week 5.

Let’s get into this week’s questions.

First, who do you think should be starting under center in 2023: Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love? With a 5-8 record in 2022, this version of the Packers clearly hasn’t worked out. The question now is if a new defensive coordinator in 2023 will solve all their problems or if the team needs to rebuild, which isn’t realistic with a 39-year-old quarterback. While both head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst stated during the bye week that the team wants to bring back Rodgers, is it time to start thinking about life under Love?

Secondly, what is the Packers’ biggest draft need? Everyone is going to want another receiver to add to the rookie duo of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but when we took a look at what the roster will look like in 2023, their biggest needs appeared to be tight end, the defensive line and safety, just in terms of functional bodies. What say you?