Packers WR Romeo Doubs is expected to play vs Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs should make his return to the field on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams this week. According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Doubs is “fully expected” to play on Monday.

Doubs was on the field for the Packers’ workout on Tuesday, which is the first time we’ve seen Green Bay’s team on the field since their game against the Chicago Bears two weeks ago. Due to the Monday Night Football game, the Packers practiced on their typical day off. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained it on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the team is treating Tuesday like a Monday due to their game being played a day later in the week.

In theory, that means that Green Bay’s Thursday practice will act as their Wednesday practice, which is the first day on which they need to release their injury report to the league. There was no injury report today, but the beat reporters taking attendance noted that left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago, was the only Packer who was not practicing on Tuesday. This means that both Doubs (ankle) and safety Darnell Savage (foot) were there for the walkthrough workout.

Doubs sustained a high ankle sprain on the first offensive play against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 but was never placed on injured reserve. It looked like there was a chance that Doubs could have played against the Chicago Bears before the Packers’ bye, but the decision was made to keep him off the field after a pre-game workout. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team had planned to get Doubs on the field in a limited package of plays, but Doubs called himself “highly questionable” going into Chicago. On the Monday after the game, in reference to Doubs playing after the bye, LaFleur stated, “Yeah, I’d think we’d get Rome back.”

The Packers' offense, which has scored 28 or more points in just three games this season, has done so in three of their last four matches. With Doubs off the field, second-round pick Christian Watson has exploded onto the scene and is legitimately in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Hopefully, Doubs’ return gives Rodgers a taste of what he might have in 2023, should he return to the green and gold: two young receivers who have gelled in the offense.

Prior to his injury, Doubs had recorded 31 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns, pretty phenomenal numbers in the context of a rookie Day 3 selection.