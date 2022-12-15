Thursday Night Football, Week 15: Seahawks v. 49ers picks & TV/streaming details

Other than the Green Bay Packers’ own game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, no game in the NFL in week 15 has as big an impact on the Packers’ playoff chances as tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup. This is a huge game in the NFC West, with the Seattle Seahawks desperately needing a win over the San Francisco 49ers to stay alive in the division race.

A Seahawks loss would be a massive help to the Packers’ playoff chances, however, as Green Bay needs to pass up Seattle in the NFC standings to get into the postseason. That of course requires the Packers to take care of their own business, but the team will be tuning in for tonight’s game and watching closely to see if they get some help from San Francisco.

Here are the details for tonight’s game along with APC’s picks for the contest.

WHO?

San Francisco 49ers (9-4) vs. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

WHEN?

Thursday, December 15, 2022

5:15 PM Pacific Time (7:15 PM Central)

WHERE?

Lumen Field

Seattle, Washington

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Streaming

Prime Video app

NFL+ app

APC GAME PICKS