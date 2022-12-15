By now, you know the scenario. The Seahawks and one of the Giants or Commanders need to lose a lot in the final month of the 2022 NFL season for the Green Bay Packers to have a chance to sneak into the postseason. It’s pretty much that simple.

But this week, the scheduling of those teams’ games makes scoreboard-watching not only a possibility but a necessity for the Packers. They host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but the other game in week 15 that is the next-most impactful to the team is tonight, on Thursday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers even addressed that on his weekly radio show appearance, acknowledging that the team knows what other games matter beyond their own:

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "We're gonna be tuning in Thursday and rooting for one team we don't usually root for."



Green Bay needs the 49ers to beat the Seahawks. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 13, 2022

Here at APC, we addressed some of the Packers’ playoff scenarios last week and we’ll have a guide for which results to pull for this week later today. But to preview that, other than the Packers’ own game against the Rams on Monday, the Thursday game between the 49ers and Seahawks is by far the most important and impactful to Green Bay’s postseason chances, with the Packers’ playoff odds being cut in half by a Seattle win compared to a 49ers victory.

Here’s more on Thursday’s game, Rodgers’ appearance on McAfee, and other Packers-related news.

Seahawks to get top RB Kenneth Walker III back vs. 49ers | ESPN

This will make the job a little bit tougher for the Niners, however, as the rookie runner is expected to play tonight. Still, San Francisco has one of the best defenses in the NFL and will rely on it heavily to keep the Seahawks in check.

Aaron Rodgers says ayahuasca helps him overcome fear of death | Packersnews.com

Here's another revelation from Rodgers' appearance on McAfee this week. Apparently this is another thing that Rodgers credits the hallucinogenic drink for helping him with, in addition to improving his play on the football field.

Packers activate T Caleb Jones off non-football illness list | Packers.com

Jones has been on NFI for about half the season after coming down with mononucleosis. It's great to see him back and ready to contribute if needed.

(Oh, and don't forget to pick up some BBQ from his dad's restaurant near Indianapolis if you're traveling through that area for the holidays!)

How the Packers and Rams offenses compare statistically in 2022 | Packers Wire

Green Bay has 800 more yards and 10 more passing touchdowns on just one more offensive drive than Los Angeles this season.

