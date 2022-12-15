Packers Injury Report Update: WR Romeo Doubs was a full participant on Thursday

The Green Bay Packers won’t announce their final injury report of the week until Saturday, as the Monday Night Football schedule has pushed back their entire week coming off of their bye. This means that Thursday’s practice in Green Bay was equivalent to their usual Wednesday practice, the first time they release their injury report in a normal week.

Today, every player but left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) were participants in practice for the Packers. Earlier in the day, head coach Matt LaFleur called Bakhtiari a “longshot” to play against the Los Angeles Rams this week but did leave the door open for the possibility of him suiting up. Beyond dealing with the recovery from an ACL tear, as is Jenkins, Bakhtiari had an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago which kept him off the field against the Chicago Bears.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a full participant in what was essentially a "Wednesday" practice. He hadn't been practicing on those days. #Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) did not participate. pic.twitter.com/M10BFlgJ89 — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 15, 2022

The only limited player in practice on Thursday was running back Aaron Jones, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Jones has been regularly on the injury report throughout the season as a limited participant but ends up playing in games at the end of the week.

Two players, specifically, returning as full participants is great news. The first is rookie receiver Romeo Doubs (high ankle sprain), who hasn’t played since the first offensive snap against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. The second is safety Darnell Savage (foot), who was replaced as the team’s starting safety against the Philadelphia Eagles and was injured on his one and only defensive snap of the game. It’s uncertain if Rudy Ford, Savage’s replacement in the Eagles game and since, will be the starter when Savage is healthy or if that start was a one-off gameplan to help stop a mobile quarterback.

The non-participants for the Rams on Thursday were center Brian Allen (knee), defensive lineman Marquise Copeland (ankle), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), and backup quarterback John Wolford (neck). In the pre-practice presser, LaFleur stated that the team is preparing as if Donald will be on the field this week, even though he’s missed back-to-back games coming into this matchup. Aside from maybe Bakhtiari’s status, Donald’s injury is the biggest question mark going into Monday Night Football.