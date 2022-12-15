SB Nation Reacts, Week 15 Results: You Want Love

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

After a week off during the bye, SB Nation Reacts is back to give you a pulse of what both Packers fans and the national view is on some major questions going into Week 15.

National Results

Nationally, there seems to be a lot of faith in the Packers’ NFC North rival Detroit Lions. Despite a worse record than the New York Jets and a lesser quarterback than the Jacksonville Jaguars, 55 percent of fans would take the Lions over that duo and the Carolina Panthers in a race to the conference title game. The Lions had a tough time closing out competitive games in the first year-and-a-half of head coach Dan Campbell’s tenure, but they’ve won five of their last six games.

Everyone is picking the Green Bay Packers to win Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams this week. This isn’t surprising. The Packers are coming off of a bye, are as healthy as they have been all season and are seven-point favorites against the Rams as it stands today.

Acme Packing Company Results

Going into the bye week, 30 percent of you were confident in the direction the team was moving in. That number rose nine percent without the team making a single significant transaction or playing a single snap of football. Maybe the activation of tackle Caleb Jones did it for you.

Nearly two-thirds of you think that Jordan Love, not reigning back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers, should be the starter going into the 2023 season. Going into the Chicago Bears game, 83 percent of you said that Love should start the game over the injured Rodgers. For what it’s worth, during the bye week, both head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst strongly stated that they want Rodgers to be the team’s quarterback in 2023 and hinted that they are expecting to pick up Love’s fifth year option, which must be decided this offseason to trigger for the 2024 season.

41 percent of you think the Packers’ biggest draft need is the defensive line, which I, personally, agree with but just speaks to how disappointing the defense has been this season. Green Bay spent two first-round picks on Georgia defenders Quay Walker (inside linebacker) and Devonte Wyatt (interior defensive line) and their run defense is still one of the worst in the league.

When Acme Packing Company took a look at the 2023 roster, as it stands currently, it was clear that the team’s biggest needs were the defensive line and safety, where the team might need to add two starters at each position this offseason. Last week, we took a look at six prospects, including Clemson interior defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, who make sense for the Packers’ first-round pick. We’re also hoping to see more out of Wyatt after the bye, as his rookie snap count currently correlates with some of the bigger trench busts in recent memory.