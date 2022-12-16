 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football 2022-23 Bowl Schedule: Playoff is set, but 43 total games await

Can Georgia repeat as playoff champions?

By Evan "Tex" Western
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We’ve arrived at the most wonderful time of the college football season. It’s Bowl Season, and that means that more than 80 FBS programs will be playing over the next two-plus weeks to wrap up their 2022 campaigns.

Four of those will of course compete for the national championship in the College Football Playoff. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to repeat after last year’s title, playing the #4 Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the CFP Semifinals at the Peach Bowl. That game kicks off a few hours after the #2 and #3 teams meet, with Michigan playing TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

But besides those two games, there are another 41 other bowls taking place over the next 18 days. It all gets started on December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl before concluding on January 2nd with the traditional New Year’s Day bowl games, which have all moved to the 2nd because the holiday falls on an NFL Sunday.

So strap in, join the discussion, and enjoy all of the college football bowl season with us here at APC!

2022-23 Bowl Game Schedule

﻿BOWL GAME VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM DATE KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Miami (OH) UAB 12/16/2022 10:30 AM ESPN Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium Nassau, Bahamas
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl #25 UTSA #24 Troy 12/16/2022 2:00 PM ESPN Exploria Stadium Orlando, FL
Wasabi Fenway Bowl Cincinnati Louisville 12/17/2022 10:00 AM ESPN Fenway Park Boston, MA
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Florida #14 Oregon State 12/17/2022 1:30 PM ESPN Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Washington State Fresno State 12/17/2022 2:30 PM ABC SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
LendingTree Bowl Rice Southern Mississippi 12/17/2022 4:45 PM ESPN Hancock Whitney Stadium Mobile, AL
New Mexico Bowl SMU BYU 12/17/2022 6:30 PM ABC University Stadium Albuquerque, NM
Frisco Bowl North Texas Boise State 12/17/2022 8:15 PM ESPN Toyota Stadium Frisco, TX
Myrtle Beach Bowl Marshall Uconn 12/19/2022 1:30 PM ESPN Brooks Stadium Conway, SC
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Eastern Michigan San Jose State 12/20/2022 2:30 PM ESPN Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Liberty Toledo 12/20/2022 6:30 PM ESPN FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Western Kentucky South Alabama 12/21/2022 8:00 PM ESPN Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Baylor Air Force 12/22/2022 6:30 PM ESPN Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Louisiana Houston 12/23/2022 2:00 PM ESPN Independence Stadium Shreveport, LA
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Wake Forest Missouri 12/23/2022 5:30 PM ESPN Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
EasyPost Hawai'I Bowl Middle Tennessee San Diego State 12/24/2022 7:00 PM ESPN Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex Honolulu, HI
Quick Lane Bowl New Mexico State Bowling Green 12/26/2022 1:30 PM ESPN Ford Field Detroit, MI
Camellia Bowl Georgia Southern Buffalo 12/27/2022 11:00 AM ESPN Cramton Bowl Montgomery, AL
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Memphis Utah State 12/27/2022 2:15 PM ESPN Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Coastal Carolina East Carolina 12/27/2022 5:45 PM ESPN Protective Stadium Birmingham, AL
Guaranteed Rate Bowl Wisconsin Oklahoma State 12/27/2022 9:15 PM ESPN Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Military Bowl UCF Duke 12/28/2022 1:00 PM ESPN Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
AutoZone Liberty Bowl Kansas Arkansas 12/28/2022 4:30 PM ESPN Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis, TN
SDCCU Holiday Bowl #15 Oregon North Carolina 12/28/2022 7:00 PM FOX Petco Park San Diego, CA
TaxAct Texas Bowl Texas Tech Ole Miss 12/28/2022 8:00 PM ESPN NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Syracuse Minnesota 12/29/2022 1:00 PM ESPN Yankee Stadium Bronx, NY
Cheez-It Bowl Oklahoma #13 Florida State 12/29/2022 4:30 PM ESPN Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
Valero Alamo Bowl #20 Texas #12 Washington 12/29/2022 8:00 PM ESPN Alamodome San Antonio, TX
Duke's Mayo Bowl Maryland #23 NC State 12/30/2022 11:00 AM ESPN Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Pittsburgh #18 UCLA 12/30/2022 1:00 PM CBS Sun Bowl El Paso, TX
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl #21 Notre Dame #19 South Carolina 12/30/2022 2:30 PM ESPN TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL
Arizona Bowl Ohio Wyoming 12/30/2022 3:30 PM Online Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ
Capital One Orange Bowl #6 Tennessee #7 Clemson 12/30/2022 7:00 PM ESPN Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Allstate Sugar Bowl #5 Alabama #9 Kansas State 12/31/2022 11:00 AM ESPN Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
TransPerfect Music City Bowl Iowa Kentucky 12/31/2022 11:00 AM ABC Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
CFP Semifinal: VRBO Fiesta Bowl #3 TCU #2 Michigan 12/31/2022 3:00 PM ESPN State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
CFP Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl #4 Ohio State #1 Georgia 12/31/2022 7:00 PM ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
ReliaQuest Bowl #22 Mississippi State Illinois 1/2/2023 11:00 AM ESPN2 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic #16 Tulane #10 USC 1/2/2023 12:00 PM ESPN AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl #17 LSU Purdue 1/2/2023 12:00 PM ABC Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
Rose Bowl Game #11 Penn State #8 Utah 1/2/2023 4:00 PM ESPN Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
CFP National Championship Semifinal Winner #1 Semifinal Winner #2 1/9/2023 6:30 PM ESPN SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA

