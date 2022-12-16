College Football 2022-23 Bowl Schedule: Playoff is set, but 43 total games await

We’ve arrived at the most wonderful time of the college football season. It’s Bowl Season, and that means that more than 80 FBS programs will be playing over the next two-plus weeks to wrap up their 2022 campaigns.

Four of those will of course compete for the national championship in the College Football Playoff. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to repeat after last year’s title, playing the #4 Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the CFP Semifinals at the Peach Bowl. That game kicks off a few hours after the #2 and #3 teams meet, with Michigan playing TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

But besides those two games, there are another 41 other bowls taking place over the next 18 days. It all gets started on December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl before concluding on January 2nd with the traditional New Year’s Day bowl games, which have all moved to the 2nd because the holiday falls on an NFL Sunday.

So strap in, join the discussion, and enjoy all of the college football bowl season with us here at APC!