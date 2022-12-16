College Football 2022-23 Bowl Schedule: Playoff is set, but 43 total games await

We’ve arrived at the most wonderful time of the college football season. It’s Bowl Season, and that means that more than 80 FBS programs will be playing over the next two-plus weeks to wrap up their 2022 campaigns.
Four of those will of course compete for the national championship in the College Football Playoff. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to repeat after last year’s title, playing the #4 Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the CFP Semifinals at the Peach Bowl. That game kicks off a few hours after the #2 and #3 teams meet, with Michigan playing TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
But besides those two games, there are another 41 other bowls taking place over the next 18 days. It all gets started on December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl before concluding on January 2nd with the traditional New Year’s Day bowl games, which have all moved to the 2nd because the holiday falls on an NFL Sunday.
So strap in, join the discussion, and enjoy all of the college football bowl season with us here at APC!
2022-23 Bowl Game Schedule
|BOWL GAME
|VISITING TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|DATE
|KICKOFF TIME (CT)
|TV NETWORK
|STADIUM
|CITY, STATE
|Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
|Miami (OH)
|UAB
|12/16/2022
|10:30 AM
|ESPN
|Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
|Nassau, Bahamas
|Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
|#25 UTSA
|#24 Troy
|12/16/2022
|2:00 PM
|ESPN
|Exploria Stadium
|Orlando, FL
|Wasabi Fenway Bowl
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
|12/17/2022
|10:00 AM
|ESPN
|Fenway Park
|Boston, MA
|SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
|Florida
|#14 Oregon State
|12/17/2022
|1:30 PM
|ESPN
|Allegiant Stadium
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
|Washington State
|Fresno State
|12/17/2022
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|SoFi Stadium
|Inglewood, CA
|LendingTree Bowl
|Rice
|Southern Mississippi
|12/17/2022
|4:45 PM
|ESPN
|Hancock Whitney Stadium
|Mobile, AL
|New Mexico Bowl
|SMU
|BYU
|12/17/2022
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|University Stadium
|Albuquerque, NM
|Frisco Bowl
|North Texas
|Boise State
|12/17/2022
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, TX
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Marshall
|Uconn
|12/19/2022
|1:30 PM
|ESPN
|Brooks Stadium
|Conway, SC
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Eastern Michigan
|San Jose State
|12/20/2022
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
|Albertsons Stadium
|Boise, ID
|Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
|Liberty
|Toledo
|12/20/2022
|6:30 PM
|ESPN
|FAU Stadium
|Boca Raton, FL
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
|Western Kentucky
|South Alabama
|12/21/2022
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans, LA
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|Baylor
|Air Force
|12/22/2022
|6:30 PM
|ESPN
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
|Fort Worth, TX
|Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
|Louisiana
|Houston
|12/23/2022
|2:00 PM
|ESPN
|Independence Stadium
|Shreveport, LA
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
|Wake Forest
|Missouri
|12/23/2022
|5:30 PM
|ESPN
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|EasyPost Hawai'I Bowl
|Middle Tennessee
|San Diego State
|12/24/2022
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
|Honolulu, HI
|Quick Lane Bowl
|New Mexico State
|Bowling Green
|12/26/2022
|1:30 PM
|ESPN
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Camellia Bowl
|Georgia Southern
|Buffalo
|12/27/2022
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|Cramton Bowl
|Montgomery, AL
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|Memphis
|Utah State
|12/27/2022
|2:15 PM
|ESPN
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium
|Dallas, TX
|TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
|Coastal Carolina
|East Carolina
|12/27/2022
|5:45 PM
|ESPN
|Protective Stadium
|Birmingham, AL
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Wisconsin
|Oklahoma State
|12/27/2022
|9:15 PM
|ESPN
|Chase Field
|Phoenix, AZ
|Military Bowl
|UCF
|Duke
|12/28/2022
|1:00 PM
|ESPN
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
|Annapolis, MD
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|Kansas
|Arkansas
|12/28/2022
|4:30 PM
|ESPN
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
|Memphis, TN
|SDCCU Holiday Bowl
|#15 Oregon
|North Carolina
|12/28/2022
|7:00 PM
|FOX
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|TaxAct Texas Bowl
|Texas Tech
|Ole Miss
|12/28/2022
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
|Syracuse
|Minnesota
|12/29/2022
|1:00 PM
|ESPN
|Yankee Stadium
|Bronx, NY
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Oklahoma
|#13 Florida State
|12/29/2022
|4:30 PM
|ESPN
|Camping World Stadium
|Orlando, FL
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|#20 Texas
|#12 Washington
|12/29/2022
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|Alamodome
|San Antonio, TX
|Duke's Mayo Bowl
|Maryland
|#23 NC State
|12/30/2022
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, NC
|Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
|Pittsburgh
|#18 UCLA
|12/30/2022
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Sun Bowl
|El Paso, TX
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
|#21 Notre Dame
|#19 South Carolina
|12/30/2022
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville, FL
|Arizona Bowl
|Ohio
|Wyoming
|12/30/2022
|3:30 PM
|Online
|Arizona Stadium
|Tucson, AZ
|Capital One Orange Bowl
|#6 Tennessee
|#7 Clemson
|12/30/2022
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Allstate Sugar Bowl
|#5 Alabama
|#9 Kansas State
|12/31/2022
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans, LA
|TransPerfect Music City Bowl
|Iowa
|Kentucky
|12/31/2022
|11:00 AM
|ABC
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|CFP Semifinal: VRBO Fiesta Bowl
|#3 TCU
|#2 Michigan
|12/31/2022
|3:00 PM
|ESPN
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|CFP Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
|#4 Ohio State
|#1 Georgia
|12/31/2022
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta, GA
|ReliaQuest Bowl
|#22 Mississippi State
|Illinois
|1/2/2023
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
|#16 Tulane
|#10 USC
|1/2/2023
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
|#17 LSU
|Purdue
|1/2/2023
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Camping World Stadium
|Orlando, FL
|Rose Bowl Game
|#11 Penn State
|#8 Utah
|1/2/2023
|4:00 PM
|ESPN
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, CA
|CFP National Championship
|Semifinal Winner #1
|Semifinal Winner #2
|1/9/2023
|6:30 PM
|ESPN
|SoFi Stadium
|Inglewood, CA
