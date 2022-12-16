Old Friends Update: What were former Packers up to in week 14?

Ever wondered what happens to your favorite Packers players of years past? Sure, we all know where they ended up, but how are they performing? Old Friends seeks to answer that question and more, with a quick look around the league each week at what former Packers players are up to, how they’re playing, and how things have changed since their time in the green and gold. With a little bit of research and a heaping dose of nostalgia, Old Friends will reminisce on the good times, the bad times, and the times you may have simply forgotten about altogether. So sit back, relax, and catch up with your pals as they succeed in the second, third, or even fourth acts of their careers.

A defensive lineman has approached! With Old Friends mainstays like Taysom Hill on bye in week 14, Lawrence Guy stepped up to the plate to enter the list for the first time this year. Yes, you count as an old friend even if you don’t record a single stat with the Packers. Elsewhere, the regulars are still here. Christian Kirksey played garbage man as he does every week, JK Scott continued a career revival in Los Angeles, and a couple of former Packers offensive weapons struggled in Detroit and Vegas.

Christian Kirksey, LB, Houston Texans

Christian Kirksey did his usual clean-up job on Sunday but this time with a twist. The game was actually competitive. Kirksey and the Texans kept it competitive with the Cowboys as Dak Prescott had to lead a 98-yard game-winning drive late in the 4th quarter. Kirksey’s best play of the game came on a pass deflection that stopped a Cowboys drive at the Houston 35-yard line in the 4th quarter. Kirksey had 10 tackles and a couple of stops on 3rd down in addition to the deflection. More importantly, Kirksey was recently nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

Jamaal Williams has been feasting on touchdowns all year, supplementing a few mediocre rushing games with constant end-zone visits. The Lions didn’t need an explosion on the ground to beat the Vikings in this one, as Minnesota’s porous pass defense gave them plenty of chances through the air. Williams finished with 16 carries for 37 yards for his third-lowest rushing total on the year. Fortunately, that won’t stop him from dancing.

JK Scott, P, Los Angeles Chargers

Remember him? JK Scott has been rock solid for the Chargers this year, even winning special teams player of the week recently. In the Chargers’ impressive win over the Dolphins, Scott punted four times for an average of 44 yards/punt and a long of 55 yards.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

In a sure harbinger of an impending apocalypse, Davante Adams was slowed down in week 14. Even Adams could not overcome an abysmal performance from Derek Carr (Hall of Famer), who completed 11 balls for 137 yards and two interceptions. Adams brought down three of his team-leading seven targets for 71 yards, including a 32-yard one-handed grab with Jalen Ramsey draped all over him in the first quarter.

The catch came on Vegas’ only touchdown drive. Adams did not record a catch in the second half. Both his yardage and reception totals were his lowest since week 8 as the Raiders firmly planted their flag outside the playoff race.

Lawrence Guy, DL, New England Patriots

Lawrence Guy spent just one year with the Packers after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 draft. He spent the year on IR and was cut the subsequent season, but re-signed to the practice squad. After spending a few years bouncing around various practice squads and being sent to waivers, Guy landed with the Patriots in 2017, where he has started 87 games and won a Super Bowl in 2018. He has started ten games this year after signing a four-year, $11.5 million extension this offseason.

In week 14, Guy recorded four tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one TFL in a 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. His sack in the first quarter was a sign of things to come in a long night for the Cardinals with backup Colt McCoy at the helm. Guy is one of two players featured this week who are nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

That's all for week 14's Old Friends update! Be sure to check in next week to see what other obscure and famous former Packers alike are doing across the league.