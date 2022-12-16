Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Rams with Mina Kimes

ESPN’s Mina Kimes stopped my Acme Packing Company this week to break down this upcoming Monday Night Football matchup. Kimes, who calls preseason games for the Los Angeles Rams, is as knowledgeable about this banged-up Rams squad as anyone we know.

After setting the table with expectations in this game, including what the offense should look like with the newly-claimed Baker Mayfield under center, Kimes and our own Justis Mosqueda try to solve the 2023 Green Bay Packers. Should Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love be the starter next season? If they do run it back, what moves do they need to make with their limited at-bats in the offseason?

Two big injuries should impact this Packers-Rams game. The first is Los Angeles defensive lineman Aaron Donald and his ankle injury, which has kept him out of back-to-back games. Head coach Matt LaFleur stated earlier in the week that the team is preparing as if Donald is going to play, but Donald was a non-participant in practice on Thursday. The second injury is to left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago. LaFleur called Bakhtiari a “longshot” to play this week but did say that the former All-Pro can play quality football without a lot of practice time.

Timestamps

0:00: What do we expect out of this game?

3:15: Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love? The 2023 Green Bay Packers.

16:15: Injuries on both sides of this game.

23:00: Predictions.

24:00: Mina fixes the Packers in one offseason.

