Packers Injury Report Update: LG Elgton Jenkins returned to practice on Friday

Green Bay Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) returned to practice on Friday, which signals that he could be able to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Jenkins, who is coming off of a 2021 ACL tear, has regularly missed practice during the season and has still been able to suit up for games.

Aside from the change in participation with Jenkins, there were no other differences between Green Bay’s injury report on Thursday and Friday.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is dealing with both a knee injury and an appendectomy, has missed back-to-back practices since returning from the bye. Earlier this week, head coach Matt LaFleur called Bakhtiari playing this week a “longshot.” Should Bakhtiari not be able to suit up, it’s assumed that the starting left tackle in Week 15 will be rookie Zach Tom, who has made three starts this season.

Safety Darnell Savage (foot) has been a full participant in practice this week, which means he almost certainly will play against the Rams. Savage was benched against the Philadelphia Eagles for Rudy Ford, putting Savage in the dimeback role. In his single defensive snap against the Eagles, Savage injured his foot, which kept him out entirely against the Chicago Bears.

It’s uncertain if Savage or Ford will start at safety down the stretch or if Ford’s start against the Eagles was a game-planned decision to attempt to stop a dual-threat quarterback. In the post-practice presser on Friday, defensive coordinator Joe Barry stated, “I still totally believe in Darnell Savage,” which leaves the door open for playing time in 2022. Savage’s fifth-year option was picked up, meaning he will make a fully-guaranteed $7.9 million next season.

As with the Packers’ injury report, the Rams didn’t have many changes today. Starting center Brian Allen (knee) went from a non-participant to a limited participant, which could go a long way for quarterback Baker Mayfield — who has only been in Los Angeles for two weeks.

While LaFleur said earlier in the week that the team is preparing for defensive lineman Aaron Donald to play, his ankle injury has kept him out of practice this week and he’s now looking less likely to play on Monday. Along with Donald, defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (knee), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), defensive back David Long Jr. (groin) and backup quarterback John Wolford (neck) have been non-participants through Friday.