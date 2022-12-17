NFL Week 15 Saturday Schedule: Tripleheader includes two big divisional games

It should be a cold, snowy night on the shores of Lake Erie today, the perfect conditions for a sloppy football game. The Buffalo Bills are no strangers to that type of weather, and they surely are looking forward to a cold-weather team coming into upstate New York for a frigid late-season game.

The Bills’ matchup with the Miami Dolphins in week 15 is the nightcap on a Saturday tripleheader and should be the most interesting game of the day. A Bills win clinches the AFC East, while the Dolphins will need to win tonight and pick up another game on Buffalo over the final three weeks of the season to take the division title.

Earlier on today, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to clinch the NFC North division when they host the Indianapolis Colts. Minnesota just needs a win or a tie to lock up the North, or they can also do so if the Detroit Lions lose to the New York Jets on Sunday. Minnesota would surely prefer to take care of their own business at home today, however.

In between those two games is an AFC North battle between the 9-4 Baltimore Ravens, currently in a tie for the lead in that division, and the 5-8 Cleveland Browns. Baltimore may be down multiple quarterbacks, however, adding some extra complexity to this heated matchup between the current and former Browns franchises.

Tune in for all of today’s games and join us here to discuss all of the action!

Indianapolis Colts v. Minnesota Vikings

Game time: 1:00 PM Eastern

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

City, State: Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV Channel: NFL Network

Commentators: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson

Baltimore Ravens v. Cleveland Browns

Game time: 4:30 PM Eastern

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

City, State: Cleveland, Ohio

TV Channel: NFL Network

Commentators: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

Miami Dolphins v. Buffalo Bills

Game time: 8:15 PM Eastern

Venue: Highmark Stadium

City, State: Orchard Park, New York

TV Channel: NFL Network

Commentators: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez