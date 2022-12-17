Packers Injury Report: David Bakhtiari ruled out vs Rams

Only left tackle David Bakhtiari was given an injury status on the Green Bay Packers’ final injury report of the week leading up to Monday Night Football. Bakhtiari, who had an appendectomy two weeks ago, has officially been ruled out for the game. This was expected, as head coach Matt LaFleur called Bakhtiari’s chance to play against the Los Angeles Rams a “longshot” earlier in the week.

No David Bakhtiari for the Packers and no Aaron Donald for the Rams. pic.twitter.com/FyINPJvyXK — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 17, 2022

The only player to miss a practice this week in Green Bay other than Bakhtiari was left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), who was a limited participant on both Friday and Saturday and wasn’t given a status going into the game. With four preferred starters set to suit up on Monday, the assumption is that rookie Zach Tom will take over at left tackle in place of Bakhtiari.

Based on the injury report, this game should mark the return of receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and safety Darnell Savage (foot). Doubs was injured on the first offensive play against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 and has been dealing with a high ankle sprain since. Savage was benched for Rudy Ford against the Philadelphia Eagles and was injured on his first defensive snap played in the game. If you’re looking at where the bye week might have helped the Packers, the health of those two players are the easiest examples.

It’s also worth noting here that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a full participant in practice this week for all three practices, a first since his thumb injury against the New York Giants. Typically, Rodgers has missed a practice a week since the injury. On Tuesday with The Pat McAfee Show, the reigning back-to-back MVP of the league stated that his thumb and ribs are “doing better.”

The Rams, on the other hand, are plagued by injury. On Saturday, the team ruled out five players for the game, including star defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle). LaFleur said on Thursday that the team was preparing as if they were going to see Donald, which doesn’t appear to be the case now. The other players who will not suit up on Monday are defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), defensive back David Long Jr. (groin) and backup quarterback John Wolford (neck). Starting center Brian Allen (knee) was also listed as questionable by Los Angeles after only being a limited participant on Friday and Saturday after missing Thursday’s practice.