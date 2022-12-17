How would you fix the 2023 Green Bay Packers?

Last week, we asked the community two open-ended questions, the first being “Which player in franchise history surprised you the most” and the second being “What is the best piece of team memorabilia?” You guys delivered and here are some of the highlights:

Which player in franchise history surprised you the most?

Brad HTX

There really is only one correct answer to this question. Objectively, it’s Donald Driver. For the 213th pick of the draft out of tiny Alcorn State to go on to not just have a productive career, but play for 14 seasons and end up the team’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, with a Superb Owl ring to boot? It’s a unique story in Packers history, and probably second only to Tom Brady (round 6) in the entire NFL.

CologneCrocodile

Negative: Josh Jackson i really was glad that the Packers Drafted him in the Second Round because that Jaire Alexander Dude is way too small i show myself out

LLCHESTY

Favre is the 1st one that comes to mind. Why is Wolf trading a 1st round pick for a guy drafted in the 2nd round the year before? The four attempts for no completions and two interceptions in Atlanta didn’t help. But later when basically all my friends wanted him benched I was in his corner. I said he makes throws only a few people on the planet can make, he just has to be more consistent and to do that he has to play.

What is the best piece of team memorabilia you own?

RIDGE&LOMBARDI

30 yard line marker from the 12/31/61 Packers Giants championship game at then City Stadium. “Procured” by my uncle in the game aftermath and given to me by my aunt after my uncle’s passing. Proudly displayed in my modest and humble Packers Shrine.

Dawn_McCowskey

LeRoy butler signed jersey. He signed the front after his rookie year, and the back this summer. He busted my balls because it was made by Wilson. Although he did realize it was from either his rookie or second season. I told him I was probably the only kid in the state to have a year 1 Jersey of LeRoy butler. This was before the internet or packers pro shop churning out jerseys like it was nothing. I had to get it specially made at a store that probably doesn’t exist anymore in the Fox River Mall.

stigmo

When I turned ten, my parents got me a book commemorating the Packers’ 75th anniversary, which was that year. It was signed by the author, a guy named Steve Cameron. Over the coming years, I got it signed by Nitschke, Hornung, Fuzzy Thurston, LeRoy Butler, some lesser players, and Bart Starr. The Starr signing was a real coup because he was only personalizing pre-signed 8x10s. My mom begged him to sign my book. She wrote him a nominal check to his charity, and security escorted us away with him at the end of the signing so he could sign my book. The book is pretty beat up from me reading it so often as a child, and there’s no value to it, money-wise. But there’s a lot of sentimental value—most of it my mom’s efforts with Starr and my grandfather waiting in line with me three hours to see Nitschke.

This week, we’re going to ask a little bit different of a question: How would you fix the 2023 Green Bay Packers? On Friday, we posed the same question to ESPN’s Mina Kimes, who responded with a change at defensive coordinator and the drafting of Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the first round.

Give us your game plan on how you’d push the Packers back into the playoffs. According to our most recent poll, only about a third of you think the team is moving in the right direction, so we know you have thoughts.