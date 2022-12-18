NFL Week 15 Sunday Schedule: Giants-Commanders will set up NFC Wild Card race

In Week 15, Sunday Night Football feels like a playoff elimination game between a pair of NFC East rivals, and it’s a game that teams all across the conference will be watching closely. The Washington Commanders host the New York Giants in prime time tonight, with the winner taking a firm grasp of a playoff spot and the loser left to scratch and claw for their playoff lives.

Playoff probabilities show just how critical this game is for both teams. According to Fivethirtyeight.com, the Commanders’ playoff chances are an excellent 93% if they win tonight, but but that number drops to just 41% with a loss. The Giants, on the other hand, would sit at 91% if they earn a victory but are even lower with a loss than Washington, down to 35%.

Either scenario helps other teams like the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions, who are all trying to catch one of these two NFC East teams for the 7th spot.

Tune in for that game and all of the others across the NFL’s Week 15 Sunday schedule, which you can find below, and join us here to discuss all of the action from a full day of football.