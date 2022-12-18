 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 15 Sunday Schedule: Giants-Commanders will set up NFC Wild Card race

Just two weeks after playing their first 2022 matchup, the two NFC East teams are at it again with a ton on the line.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Washington Commanders v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

In Week 15, Sunday Night Football feels like a playoff elimination game between a pair of NFC East rivals, and it’s a game that teams all across the conference will be watching closely. The Washington Commanders host the New York Giants in prime time tonight, with the winner taking a firm grasp of a playoff spot and the loser left to scratch and claw for their playoff lives.

Playoff probabilities show just how critical this game is for both teams. According to Fivethirtyeight.com, the Commanders’ playoff chances are an excellent 93% if they win tonight, but but that number drops to just 41% with a loss. The Giants, on the other hand, would sit at 91% if they earn a victory but are even lower with a loss than Washington, down to 35%.

Either scenario helps other teams like the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions, who are all trying to catch one of these two NFC East teams for the 7th spot.

Tune in for that game and all of the others across the NFL’s Week 15 Sunday schedule, which you can find below, and join us here to discuss all of the action from a full day of football.

Week 15 Sunday

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Dallas Cowboys Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 PM FOX TIAA Bank Stadium Jacksonville, FL
Philadelphia Eagles Chicago Bears 12:00 PM FOX Soldier Field Chicago, IL
Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints 12:00 PM FOX Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
Detroit Lions New York Jets 12:00 PM CBS MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Kansas City Chiefs Houston Texans 12:00 PM CBS NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers 12:00 PM CBS Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders 3:05 PM FOX Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Arizona Cardinals Denver Broncos 3:05 PM FOX Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO
Cincinnati Bengals Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3:25 PM CBS Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Tennessee Titans Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 PM CBS SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
New York Giants Washington Commanders 7:20 PM NBC FedEx Field Landover, MD

