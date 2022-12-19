Packers vs. Rams, Week 15: Live game updates & discussion

It seems like the Los Angeles Rams playing in the cold at Lambeau Field is becoming an annual tradition. 2022 will mark the third straight season that the Rams play the Green Bay Packers on the frozen tundra after Thanksgiving, with Green Bay going 2-0 in the prior two meetings.

After the 2020 season, the Packers hosted the Rams in the Divisional Playoffs. Despite being in mid-January, however, the temperature at kickoff was above freezing at 35 degrees Fahrenheit. Green Bay won 32-18 to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Then last season, the Packers hosted the Rams in an afternoon game the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Likewise, temperatures were in the high 30s, and the Packers earned a 36-28 win.

Tonight, the two teams will play on Monday Night Football with temperatures being a little closer to what’s expected at Lambeau Field this time of year. The kickoff temperature should be in the mid-teens — that is not as cold as once forecasted a few days ago, but still a very chilly night for football.

Join us here throughout tonight’s game as we follow along and pull for a Packers win to keep them in the playoff hunt!

