Packers will release WR Sammy Watkins, per report

Nine games, 279 offensive snaps, 13 catches, and 206 yards. That’s the stat line for wide receiver Sammy Watkins as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 2022, a less-than-stellar output for the veteran receiver who was looking to restart his career.

That’s how Watkins’ career with the Packers will end, as well. On Monday morning, NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Packers are releasing Watkins, who will be subject to the waiver system. The move comes on the day of the team’s week 15 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, one of Watkins’ former teams, on Monday Night Football.

Most of Watkins’ production came early on in the season, as he caught three balls in each of the team’s first two games. However, he went on injured reserve and missed four weeks after that, coming back for the team’s week 7 loss to the Washington Commanders. Then, as the Packers saw Christian Watson start to develop, Watkins’ playing time began decreasing from a 60-80 percent snap share to well under 50 percent, culminating with him being on the field for just 11 plays combined in Green Bay’s last two games.

Now that Romeo Doubs is back, the Packers have a top four group of Doubs, Watson, and veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, leaving virtually no opportunity for Watkins to contribute. As a result, the team is letting him go, potentially offering him an opportunity to latch on with another playoff contender over the final month of 2022.