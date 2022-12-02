College Football Conference Title Games Thread: Final 2022 playoff spots to be decided

The College Football Playoff field will be an easy one to decide this year, as long as four of the conference championship games go according to plan. Each of the teams currently in the top four of the playoff rankings will play for their conference titles, and if each of them are victorious, the rankings should all shape up as they currently stand for January.

That would yield a top four as follows:

Georgia Michigan TCU USC

However, even one upset in any of the Pac-12, Big XII, SEC, or Big Ten championship games could introduce some chaos into the playoff. And to make matters even more interesting, two of these teams — TCU and USC — are favored by only about a field goal heading into their games.

Should one of those two lose, especially if the loss would come from USC as they have already lost a game, it is entirely feasible that 5th-ranked Ohio State could make the playoff, with their only loss coming to #2 Michigan. USC plays Utah, the team that handed the Trojans their only defeat this season. That came back in mid-October, when the Utes won a thrilling 43-42 victory thanks to a gutsy go-ahead two-point conversion attempt.

And if multiple teams lose? Then it will make for a truly fascinating final playoff rankings coming up on Sunday. One game kicks off on Friday night — that USC vs. Utah tilt — before the rest play on Saturday. So keep it here Friday and throughout the day on Saturday as we follow along with all of the action.