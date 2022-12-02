786.

That’s the number of all-time wins that the Green Bay Packers have in franchise history. But that’s also the number of all-time wins that the Chicago Bears have recorded, so it’s only fitting that the two rival franchises, the oldest and winningest in NFL history, meet one another to break the tie on Sunday afternoon.

Sure, the Packers have a better winning percentage, having played fewer games in the teams’ early days, but the all-time W column would still be a special mark to set. The Packers overtook the Bears win head-to-head wins a few years ago, and that was a special time in franchise history; Sunday could be the same if they can overtake the Bears in a head-to-head game.

To do so, however, the Packers will need to figure out a way to close down on the Bears’ rushing attack, which leads the NFL. Quarterback Justin Fields has been a major reason for that, and after giving up over 150 yards on the ground to a quarterback last Sunday night, Joe Barry had better find some answers, and fast.

Join us this weekend to see if the Packers can pull off a historic win over their biggest rivals.

The two teams will battle for the league's all-time highest wins number on Sunday, but the Packers have a higher winning percentage. This gets into the odd issues from the early days of the APFA and NFL that led to the Bears playing more games in some of those seasons than the Packers did.

It's fair to wonder if helping the Packers claim the all-time wins lead over the Bears is among the reasons Rodgers wants to play so badly on Sunday. But he has his own ridiculous history against Chicago to live up to, one that would put him in the Bears' record books based solely on the 28 games he has played against that rival team.

To beat the Bears and claim the lead, however, the Packers must find a way to keep Justin Fields somewhat contained, with the quarterback looking like he's well on track to starting on Sunday.

One player the Packers have been able to rely on for years to help anchor the run defense is Clark, but even he has seen his play tail off over the last two months or so. He's seeing a lot of double-teams, so he has been less able to consistently affect the play and be a disruptive force.

