Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Bears with PFF’s Brad Spielberger

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda is joined by Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger this week to talk about the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears ahead of their matchup this Sunday. The podcast starts off with where the Packers’ cap situation stands going into 2023, as a look to the future is natural when the team is 4-8 with playoff hopes on life support.

Spielberger mentioned that Green Bay has more players under contract for next season than any other team in the league. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ deal cannot be altered much next year, there is an opportunity to create cap space with defensive tackle Kenny Clark and running back Aaron Jones’ deals. The big question, though, is what will happen to left tackle David Bakhtiari.

After touching on the rollercoaster that has been Chicago quarterback Justin Fields’ career in the NFL, the duo breakdown the game on a matchup level and give out their predictions.

At the very end, Spielberger and Mosqueda talk about how the Packers attempted, but failed, to trade for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller over the 2022 offseason. If you want to understand the timeline of that process and why Waller isn’t in Green Bay, it’s all laid out after the predictions.

Timestamps

0:00: The Packers’ cap situation and what they can do in 2023.

16:30: Justin Fields and his resurrection from the dead.

30:30: Previewing Chicago’s offense vs Green Bay’s defense.

38:00: Previewing Chicago’s defense vs Green Bay’s offense.

46:30: Game predictions and picks against the spread.

51:00: How Darren Waller was nearly a Packers but why he’s not.

