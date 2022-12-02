SB Nation Reacts, Week 13 Results: Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Jordan Love or Aaron Rodgers? Draft position or the playoffs? These burning questions have split the Packers fanbase this week. Without any further ado, here’s how Acme Packing Company’s readership answered those prompts going into Week 13.

National Results

The Minnesota Vikings can clinch an NFC North title this weekend and are overwhelming favorites to win the division. Nationally, one percent of the voters believe that the Detroit Lions can win the North. According to FiveThirtyEight, their chances are about 0.2 percent. The Packers have less than a 0.1 percent chance to win the division while the Chicago Bears are already mathematically eliminated from winning it.

Despite the Packers’ terrible record when favored this season, Green Bay is the national audience’s pick to win the game. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Packers are 4.5-point favorites against the Bears in Chicago.

Acme Packing Company Results

Even though the Packers lost last week to the Philadelphia Eagles, more Green Bay fans are buying into the direction the team is taking. Matt LaFleur’s team has had two of their best offensive performances of the season in the last three games, with a beat-up Bears secondary waiting for them on Sunday. Hopefully, there’s only room for improvement after hitting rock bottom earlier in the year.

Over four-fifths of you think that the Packers should be starting backup quarterback Jordan Love this week. The plan is for reigning back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers to play out the year, but he’s battling through a broken thumb and a rib injury at the moment. Maybe when Green Bay is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the team will make a change. That might not happen until Week 16. Off the bench against Philadelphia, Love completed six-of-nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

About ten percent of you think that the team should be starting Love, but should be trying to make a playoff push. That’s an interesting strategy. About three-fourths of you think the team should already have transitioned into draft season mode, despite the Packers technically being alive in the playoff race. Per FiveThirtyEight’s model, Green Bay makes the postseason in about three percent of simulations. If the Packers win out, finishing the season with a 9-8 record, Green Bay makes the playoffs in 45 percent of their simulations. At the moment, the Packers hold the eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft class.