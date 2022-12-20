The Repack: Keisean Nixon is the Packers’ best player in win over the Rams

Acme Packing Company’s Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda broke down the Green Bay Packers’ 24-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams on this week’s edition of The Repack. After singing the praises of return man Keisean Nixon, who might be the team’s best player at the moment, the duo goes into what the playoff picture looks like for Green Bay.

The shorthand for what Packers fans should be rooting for is at least one loss by the Seattle Seahawks, at least two losses by the Washington Commanders and Green Bay winning out. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers currently have an eight percent chance to make the playoffs. That number jumps up to 20 percent with a win against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas but can drop down to 1 percent with a loss in that game.

Should Green Bay win out, the team has a 67 percent chance of making the playoffs. They don’t control their own destiny directly, but if they take care of business, they should be in a good spot to compete for the seventh seed in the NFC. Now that the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers could be playing with backup quarterbacks in the divisional round, the conference is as wide open as it possibly could be.

After the playoff conversation, Western and Mosqueda hit on their weekly vibe checks.

Timestamps

0:00: Packers win! Keisean Nixon forever!

15:30: The playoff outlook

28:30: Offensive vibe checks

41:00: Defensive vibe checks

55:15: Special teams vibe checks

