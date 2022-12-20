Tuesday Cheese Curds: Welcome to Victory Tuesday

Welcome to Victory Tuesday, one of the rarest days on the NFL calendar.

We’re all familiar enough with Victory Mondays (though perhaps not as familiar as we’d like this year), but you really only get one chance a year, if that, at a Victory Tuesday (or Victory Friday, for that matter).

The Packers last experienced such a day on September 21, 2021, the morning after they beat the Detroit Lions in their MNF Matchup. Interestingly, the last time the Packers experienced the misfortune of waking up on a Tuesday after a Monday Night Football loss was also due to the Detroit Lions, who beat the Packers on a Monday night in 2017.

But since then, the Packers have won six in a row on Monday evenings, giving us a chance at an early week pick-me-up once a season for more than half a decade.

If it feels like we’re looking for small positives this season, you’re exactly right.

Aaron Jones now has the third-most rushing yards in Packers history, which is quite an achievement for a former fifth-round pick.

The Packers stuck with Amari Rodgers for too long, but Nixon is making a big difference now.

The Packers elected to not try for a touchdown late in the game, a decision that was (very Al Michaels voice) of interest to some.

The Vikings pulled off a monster comeback this weekend. Does that mean they played well?

You’re an HOV one, Mr. Grinch.