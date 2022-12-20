Packers Reacts Survey: Week 16

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

Question 1: Which is the Packers’ toughest remaining game?

While Green Bay is coming off of back-to-back wins, they have played the lowly Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears over their last two games. The Packers likely need to win out their remaining three games to have a chance to make the NFC playoffs, and their opponents are going to be much tougher than the Bears or Rams. This week, they have a road game against the Miami Dolphins, who are the strongest team in this three-week stretch on paper, but the Dolphins have slowed down a bit lately. After their trip to Miami, the Packers will host back-to-back home games against the in-division Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Question 2: Will Joe Barry be fired at the end of the season?

Acme Packing Company’s Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda described how disappointing Green Bay’s defense was against the Rams, despite giving up just 12 points, on this week’s The Repack. Even though Los Angeles only managed to record 156 yards on the game, it never felt like the Packers were safe on third and longs. In fact, the Rams had as many third-down conversions on Monday as Green Bay had. Head coach Matt LaFleur has been adamant that they’re not going to make a staff change at defensive coordinator, but could Joe Barry really save his season if the team makes the playoffs?

Question 3: Who is the biggest surprise of 2022?

For my money, the four biggest surprises of this season are two low-cost veterans and two Day 3 draft choices. The two low-cost veterans are cornerback/returner Keisean Nixon and safety Rudy Ford. Nixon, who played for special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia with the Las Vegas Raiders, has developed into a phenomenal return man and has been playing the nickel role in Green Bay as of late. Ford, picked up off of waivers during final cuts, originally joined the Packers as a special teamer but has now taken over as a starting safety as he’s completely replaced Darnell Savage. Fourth-round rookies Zach Tom and Romeo Doubs have developed into players who are significant contributors as young players. Tom has subbed in at both left tackle and left guard this season while Doubs has had one of the more productive seasons for a Day 3 rookie receiver in recent memory.