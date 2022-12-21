It’s no secret by now that Keisean Nixon has become a game-changing player for the Green Bay Packers. In addition to playing all 45 defensive snaps in Monday night’s game as the team’s nickel cornerback, Nixon added 131 yards combined on kickoff and punt returns.

Nixon’s emergence as a dynamic return man has come as a surprise to both Packers fans and the team’s coaching staff, as head coach Matt LaFleur joked that the team “didn’t really know what we had” earlier in the season. What they have now is a player who has exceeded the century mark in combined return yardage in five consecutive games, a remarkable streak that has not been matched in over a decade.

In fact, according to our own Justis Mosqueda’s research, that streak is the longest by any NFL player since 2010, and it appears to be tied with Roell Preston for the longest in Packers history. That puts some perspective on just how ridiculous Nixon’s stretch has been.

The Packers will have a decision to make on Nixon this offseason, as he signed just a one-year contract for 2022 when coming over from the Las Vegas Raiders. Given the impact he has provided on returns and his largely solid play on defense, Green Bay’s front office should make retaining him a priority for 2023.

Keisean Nixon has added a rare dimension to the Packers’ return game | Packersnews.com ($)

Nixon’s impact really can’t be overstated. You have to go all the way back to Steve Odom in 1975 to find a player with more than 100 return yards in even four consecutive games.

As AJ Dillon clears concussion protocol, Packers RBs ready to grind vs. Dolphins - The Athletic ($)

That's good news, as the Packers can maintain their usual running back tandem as they go from cold to Miami weather. However, this weekend looks a bit cooler than normal in South Florida, with the current forecast calling for some rain and a high temperature around 60.

Packers’ pass rush must carry over its best outing | Packers.com

The unit picked up five total sacks while picking on a banged-up Rams offensive line that had just one preferred starter for most of the game. Can they have a repeat in Miami?

Packers coach Matt LaFleur explains decision to release WR Sammy Watkins | Packers Wire

LaFleur wasn't terribly happy about the decision, but the need to get Patrick Taylor up for gameday and the fact that he was out of practice squad elevations proved to be the deciding factor. It's a good thing that they did, too, after Dillon left the game in the second half.

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins as Devin Duvernay put on IR | ESPN

It didn't take Watkins long to find a new home, however, as he landed back with the Ravens following an injury to one of their receivers.

