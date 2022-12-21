Packers Injury Report: Practice estimations for Wednesday’s walkthrough

Due to the quick turnaround from Monday Night Football back to the practice field to prepare for the Miami Dolphins this week, the Green Bay Packers’ Wednesday practice was officially called a walkthrough — which means that participation in the practice is an estimation. While walkthrough participation is almost certainly more dubious than a true participation report, we can glean some good information from the list.

First of all, running back A.J. Dillon was listed as a full-go, which matches what head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday. Despite Dillon being pulled against the Los Angeles Rams for a concussion violation, LaFleur stated that Dillon didn’t have a concussion and should play against the Dolphins on Christmas.

Bakhtiari and Jenkins were DNP, for what it’s worth on a day when they didn’t officially practice. pic.twitter.com/lYtTiG9sXf — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) December 21, 2022

The players who were estimated to be non-participants on Wednesday were left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee). Yesterday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers joked with Pat McAfee that Bakhtiari’s bellybutton is “tender.” Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy on the Friday before the Packers’ bye week and it’s unclear when he will return to the practice field. Last week, LaFleur mentioned that Bakhtiari doesn’t need to practice to play in games. In Bakhtiari’s place started rookie Zach Tom, who has been impressive in pass protection this year.

The players who were estimated to be limited in practice on Wednesday in Green Bay were safety Rudy Ford (wrist/knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and returner/nickel back Keisean Nixon (groin). All three were able to finish the game against the Rams on Monday, but Jones was on a pitch count that led to third-string running back Patrick Taylor seeing some carries once Dillon was off the field. Jones has been dealing with a couple of nagging injuries during the season, but this trio of players should be expected to play on Sunday.

On the Dolphins’ side of the injury report, the non-participants in their actual practice were tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee), receiver River Cracraft (calf) and safety Jevon Holland (neck). Armstead, the team’s left tackle, has played 100 percent of Miami’s last two football games after missing Week 13 entirely and playing only half of Week 12. Holland, who is a starter in the secondary, missed a few snaps last week but has been on the field for 99 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps in 2022.

Beyond the non-participants, the following players were limited in Miami’s practice: DB Keion Crossen (knee), T Eric Fisher (calf), LB Jaelan Phillips (toe), LB Duke Riley (ribs), S Eric Rowe (hamstring), TE Durham Smythe (quadricep), RB Jeff Wilson (hip). Fisher, the former first-overall pick, hasn’t played a down yet for the Dolphins. Phillips, a former first-round pass-rusher who has started 12 games this year, is another injury to track throughout the week for Packers fans.