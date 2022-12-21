Who would like to see replace Joe Barry?

We want to hear from our readership: If the Green Bay Packers do end up parting ways with Joe Barry, who would be your choice as a replacement candidate? While head coach Matt LaFleur has stated that he has no plans on making a coaching change, that sounds eerily similar to how the team talked about Amari Rodgers until they made the switch to Keisean Nixon. We’ve all seen how that one turned out.

Some of the candidates that have been thrown out there are former Wisconsin defensive coordinator/interim head coach Jim Leonhard, former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and current Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who might be out of a gig if the team cleans house this offseason.

Leonhard originally interviewed for the defensive coordinator opening that eventually went to Barry after Leonhard turned down the job to continue to pursue options in college football. Fangio is the patriarch of the quarters-heavy defenses that have spread around the league, including in Green Bay under Barry. Evero, another branch off of the Fangio tree, also interviewed with the Packers in 2021 and has the Broncos playing as one of the best units in the league.

Many will lament anyone with Mike Pettine and/or Barry connections being hired as the next defensive coordinator in Green Bay, but I think of a change at defensive coordinator less about the scheme and more about getting details right. The Packers are already running the NFL meta with their two-high-heavy defenses. The team’s tackling is what really seems to be bringing them down.

Who do you want to see in green and gold next season? Is there anyone on the candidates list that we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments.