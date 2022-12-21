Only one Packer was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl

At one point, it looked like Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was going to be the team’s only Pro Bowler invited to Las Vegas after the 2022 regular season. Instead, the only Packer to be represented at the Pro Bowl this year, at least before players start dropping out, will be cornerback Jaire Alexander.

On Wednesday, the league released its full roster of Pro Bowlers, which was decided by the fans, the players and the coaches around the league. You — the fan — can spam votes as much as you want, but that doesn’t mean a player is going to get in. The best example of this is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who the Packers will see this week in Miami. Tagovailoa led all players in fan voting but still did not make the Pro Bowl when the player and coach ballots were counted and weighed.

Alexander was announced as a Pro Bowler, along with the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, during the broadcast of Rams-Packers on Monday Night Football this week, so Alexander’s inclusion was no surprise. The Louisville product is coming off of a shoulder injury that limited him to playing in just four games during the 2021 season but has rebounded with 12 pass deflections and four interceptions in 2022. This will be Alexander’s second Pro Bowl after making the team in 2020, when he also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Six players were named as alternates for the Pro Bowl, meaning that they would be on the shortlist to replace players who either are set to play in the Super Bowl or simply choose to not make the flight to Vegas. Those players are quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Jones, guard Elgton Jenkins, outside linebacker Preston Smith and returner Keisean Nixon.

Nixon could be this year’s De’Vondre Campbell. Last season, Campbell was snubbed by the Pro Bowl but still managed to bring home First-Team All-Pro honors. While Nixon didn’t begin the season as the Packers’ full-time returner, he’s gone on a historic run since taking over the job. If he finishes out the season strong, it will be hard to ignore his contributions, even on a national level.

The Pro Bowl will no longer be a “contact” football game, but a week of events that also includes two AFC-NFC flag football games. The teams will be coached by former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning (AFC) and Eli Manning (NFC). The Pro Bowl Skill Show will be broadcast on February 2nd at 7 PM Eastern on ESPN and the Pro Bowl Games will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN on February 5th at 3 PM Eastern from Las Vegas.