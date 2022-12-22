Pick the top play from the Packers’ Week 15 win over the Rams

With their backs against the wall (as will be the case for the next three weeks) the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances increased to approximately 12% on Monday Night Football in a comfortable win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are a shell of themselves, with 3rd stringers or worse seemingly playing all over, but the win could be what the Packers need to finish the season with some pride. Aaron Rodgers looked more decisive than in recent weeks despite a few sacks that were characteristic of what we’ve seen in many games this year. And as if a prayer was answered from above, the Packers’ running game showed signs of life once again. The team took advantage of Aaron Donald’s absence and gouged the Rams to sustain drives. Although he left with a concussion in the fourth quarter, AJ Dillon turned into a yeti in the frigid temps, barreling his way to 36 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers’ defense was suffocating in this one, with Kenny Clark, Quay Walker, and even Devonte Wyatt getting in on the action. Physical, quick to the ball, and with a sense of urgency, they overpowered a Rams team missing many of its top weapons. Because this team does not allow enjoyment for more than a few minutes, things got weird at the end with laterals and fumbles, but the Packers pulled away late. Let’s take a look at the top plays from the 24-12 win.

Quay Walker forces the Baker Mayfield fumble

Monday night marked the return of Romeo Doubs to the Packers’ lineup and his presence was felt immediately. Playing on a snap count but seemingly showing no signs of injury, Rodgers looked Doubs’ way early. The rookie wideout caught two balls on the Packers’ opening drive for a field goal. The Packers had come up empty in eight straight opening drives before finally converting here. After forcing a three-and-out next drive, the Packers were unable to grab momentum (a familiar sight!) and threw an interception on a miscommunication between Rodgers and Allen Lazard.

The Rams capitalized on the mistake, notching a field goal. After the Packers responded with an AJ Dillon touchdown, his third in as many games, the Rams drove into Green Bay territory. While they ended up with a field goal on the drive, Quay Walker had possibly his finest play of the year on a beautiful Baker Mayfield strip sack. Walker came flying off the edge, making Tyler Higbee whiff on his pulling block and setting him up for the big sack. Walker was the Packers’ highest-graded defensive player on PFF this week and is starting to read the game at a much higher level than he did in September.

Christian Watson creates the space for the Aaron Jones TD

The Packers pulled away to start the third quarter with an 11-play, 68-yard drive that included Christian Watson’s first two catches of the game. After methodically making their way down to the goal line and getting some help from a Jalen Ramsey illegal contact penalty, AJ Dillon punched it in for his second score to put the Packers up 17-6.

On the next Packers drive, Christian Watson continued to shine as a blocker. A quiet night did not deter the rookie from being aggressive blocking downfield, a trait he showed countless times at North Dakota State. In one of the best two-back looks the Packers have shown this season, Aaron Jones motioned left and caught the ball in the flat after Rodgers faked the handoff to Dillon. Watson washed Cobie Durant out of the play and Jones dove in easily for the score. There was your dagger.

Rasul Douglas clinches the win

The game was in hand at this point with the Packers up big despite a Rams touchdown on the next drive. After a Packers punt, the Rams had a chance to cut the lead to one score, but a Baker Mayfield interception ended things. Sort of… Rasul Douglas decided his interception wasn’t enough, and in an apparent homage to the debacle at the end of Sunday’s Patriots/Raiders game, lateraled the ball to nowhere. Fortunately, Adrian Amos scooped it up and promptly went down to the ground. Douglas did mention later that he practices the lateral. And yet, the rest of the team was perplexed, to say the least. The Packers fumbled on the next drive to remind us that good things don’t last and no fun is allowed, but the win was secure. The Packers are heating up once again according to NBA Jam rules.

That’s it for Week 15’s top plays! Check back next week as we look at the top plays from the Packers’ Christmas Day matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.