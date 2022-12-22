Thursday Night Football, Week 16: Jaguars vs. Jets picks & TV/streaming details

For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets will meet in Week 16, playing around the Christmas holiday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Last year’s game was a Sunday matchup on December 26th, while this year the two teams play on Thursday Night Football, a few days ahead of Christmas.

Both teams are squarely in the playoff hunt, however, a far cry from last year’s matchup. That game saw the Jaguars enter with a 2-12 record with the Jets coming in at 3-11. This year, Jacksonville is 6-8 and just one game back from the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, while the Jets are 7-7 and a game out of the AFC Wild Card hunt.

Could this be the best Thursday Night Football game of the year? It’s certainly one of the more intriguing matchups this weekend, with both teams scratching and clawing for a chance to make the postseason. Check out our picks for tonight’s game and broadcast details below, and keep it here to discuss the game all evening.

WHO?

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) vs. New York Jets (7-7)

WHEN?

Thursday, December 22, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 PM Central)

WHERE?

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Streaming

Prime Video app

NFL+ app

APC Game Picks