Packers Injury Report: David Bakhtiari “potentially” could return to practice on Friday

The Green Bay Packers had their first “official” practice of the week on Thursday after going through a walkthrough on Wednesday. The Packers are using an altered practice schedule this week as they’re coming off of a Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The only player who didn’t suit up on Thursday was left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has still not returned to the field since his pre-bye emergency appendectomy. When asked about Bakhtiari’s status in the pre-practice presser, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the former All-Pro could “potentially” return to the field on Friday. Last week, LaFleur claimed that Bakhtiari doesn’t have to practice to play in games, meaning that the door has been left open for the tackle to start against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas.

AJ Dillon is now off the injury report. pic.twitter.com/sX9QZdljZ2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 22, 2022

Yesterday, left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) was estimated to be a non-participant in practice but was listed as limited on Thursday. Along with Jenkins, safety Rudy Ford (wrist and knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and cornerback/returner Keisean Nixon (groin) were also officially ruled as limited today.

For the second straight week, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb and ribs) has not missed an early week practice, which was the norm after he broke his thumb against the New York Giants in London. It appears the bye week went a long way in his recovery.

As far as the Miami Dolphins are concerned, left tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec and knee) has been a back-to-back non-participant to start the week. Armstead has missed the last two games for Miami.

Starting safety Jevon Holland (neck) went from a non-participant on Wednesday to a limited participant on Thursday, which may signal that he’ll play this weekend. Holland has played 99 percent of the team’s total defensive snaps this year but missed a few reps against the Buffalo Bills last Saturday.

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (limited) popped up on the injury report today with a knee injury. Like fellow starting outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe), Chubb was limited on Thursday. Miami’s pass rush has been a problem for opposing offenses all season, so if the Packers get a less-than-fully healthy unit, that could be the difference in the game.