APC Week 16 NFL Picks: Will the Packers deliver a Christmas miracle in Miami?

There’s only one thing on the Christmas wish list for the 53 active-roster players, 16 practice squad members, and numerous coaches and front office members and support staff that make up the Green Bay Packers organization: a win on Christmas Day in Miami. The Packers are heading to South Florida for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins, with Green Bay needing another win to keep their postseason hopes alive for another week.

The Packers head south as underdogs for Sunday’s game, with the Dolphins favored by just over a field goal. Meanwhile, this game has the largest over/under total of any this weekend, with the mark of 50 points eclipsing the 49.5-mark held by the contest between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

To stay alive in the playoff hunt, the Packers will need to do something they have only done twice before this season: win as an underdog. However, one of those two upset wins came in the state of Florida, when they went into Tampa and beat the Buccaneers 14-12 in week 3. The other came seven weeks later against the Dallas Cowboys, when the Packers were four-point underdogs at home.

Will the Packers pull it off? APC’s writers are split on the expected result in this game, as you can see in the picks below. Scroll down to see our predictions for Packers-Dolphins and all of the other games across the NFL the rest of this holiday weekend.

(All odds via DraftKings sportsbook.)

APC Week 16 Picks