While most NFL teams across the midwest are going to be dealing with frigid temperatures, the Green Bay Packers may have gotten lucky this weekend. Sure, they have to go to and from the practice facilities in the middle of this winter storm, but when they actually take the field for their game on Christmas Day, they’ll do so in a place where the gametime temperature is supposed to be around 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

In this case, they might well be happy to be playing on the road on Sunday when they face the Miami Dolphins.

Although the weather is not one of them, the trip to Miami poses a number of challenges for the Packers, of course. The most prominent is the Dolphins’ explosive offense, which will challenge the Packers’ defense in ways that it has not been challenged this season. Then there’s the oddity of facing a left-handed quarterback, which might not be a challenge per se, but is still unusual.

Finally, both of these teams are fighting for their playoff lives. The Dolphins have more of a margin for error at this point, as they are currently sitting in the AFC’s 7 seed with an 8-6 record, while the Packers need to win out to have any plausible shot at the postseason. But playoff positioning will be on both teams’ minds as they try to come home from the holiday with a W in their stockings.

Miami ‘truly lives on the explosion play’ | Packers.com

Joe Barry says the Packers need to "tackle better than (they've) tackled all year long" to beat the Dolphins. That's certainly going to be critical against a team that thrives on broken tackles, but slowing Miami down will also require a reduction in mental mistakes and some good scheme as well.

Packers prepare for Tua Tagovailoa, NFL's only left-handed quarterback | Packersnews.com

One of the only Packers to face a lefty is JJ Enagbare, who played against Tua himself when the two were in the SEC. There are a few odd tendencies that can be different too, like reading how the QB scans the field.

NFL Week 16 roundtable: Eagles-Cowboys, Packers-Dolphins, the race for the AFC’s top seed - The Athletic ($)

The Athletic's national NFL reporters discuss whether they trust Aaron Rodgers or Tagavailoa more to win a big game with playoff positioning on the line.

Why mom's 1st Lambeau trip inspired Packers' return man Keisean Nixon - ESPN

Nixon's mother made her first trip to Green Bay for Monday's game against the Rams and she got to see the Lambeau Field crowd explode when he recorded a handful of big returns, keeping his 100-yard return streak alive.

The futures of veteran teammates will impact Aaron Rodgers’ decision to keep playing in 2023 | Packers Wire

The Packers just locked up Elgton Jenkins to a long-term deal today, but the futures of guys like Marcedes Lewis, Randall Cobb, and David Bakhtiari could very well help determine whether Rodgers is willing to come back again next year.

Frozen Iguanas Falling From Trees Becoming Florida's Christmas Tradition | Newsweek

There is no forecast yet for how many to expect to land in the stadium during Sunday's game.