Packers Injury Report: David Bakhtiari listed as doubtful vs Dolphins

On Thursday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) could “potentially” practice by the end of the week. Unfortunately, Bakhtiari — who is recovering from an appendectomy — was unable to suit up by the Packers’ final practice of the week on Friday.

Still, Bakhtiari hasn’t been ruled out against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas. Instead, the team listed him as doubtful before they fly out to South Florida. Last week, LaFleur mentioned that Bakhtiari does not need much practice to play in games, as is evident by his performance in 2022.

Final injury report of the week: pic.twitter.com/vjBy2gQkdy — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 23, 2022

Besides Bakhtiari, every other Packer on Friday participated in practice and none of them were given statuses going into their Week 16 games — meaning they’re all expected to be available. Safety Rudy Ford (wrist, knee) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) went from limited participants on Thursday to full go on Friday. Left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) remained limited participants on Friday but were not given statuses. Today was a great day for Jenkins, in particular, who signed a $68 million extension with a $24 million signing bonus.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, have some question marks coming into the matchup. Starters left tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee), outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe) were all listed as questionable by the team on Friday. Chubb’s injury popped up midway through practice this week while Armstead has missed back-to-back games due to injury.

Running back Myles Gaskins (questionable, illness), safety Eric Row (questionable, hamstring), running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (questionable, hip), receiver River Cracraft (doubtful, calf) and tackle Eric Fisher (doubtful, calf) were also listed on the team’s final injury report as less-than-100-percent. The good news, for Miami, is that starting safety Jevon Holland (neck) is going to play this weekend after going from a non-participant on Wednesday to a full participant on Friday.