SB Nation Reacts, Week 16 Results: Keisean Nixon is the surprise of 2022

National results

Personally, I’m not a fan of football going on during the Holidays. As a west coaster, the potential of Joe Barry ruining Christmas morning has haunted me for the last few weeks. It’s nice that most of you seem to like it, though. Glad it’s for someone.

The national audience is taking the Miami Dolphins over the Packers this week, which shouldn’t be surprising. Green Bay opened up as 5.5-point underdogs on Tuesday but the line has dropped down to 3.5 points on DraftKings as of Friday. The status of Miami left tackle Terron Armstead and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips have the potential to swing the game.

Acme Packing Company results

Over two-fifths of Packers fans think the team is moving in the right direction, which nearly matches the poll results after Green Bay’s win against the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, there was a quick collapse of confidence and a gradual climb back up.

We joked on The Repack this week that the most important game for the Packers is going to be their next game for the remainder of the season, as they can’t afford to lose a game if they hope to make the postseason. The poll results reflect that, with the important of games dropping week-by-week. Simply, Green Bay needs to win out.

Two-thirds of you think defensive coordinator Joe Barry has made his bed and will be let go after the season, with another fifth of you believing that he’s out if the team misses the playoffs. Only 12 percent of you think he will return to the team, even if the Packers make the postseason.

Last, but not least, the biggest surprise of 2022 (not 2023, apologies for the brain fart) is returner Keisean Nixon, who leads the way with 62 percent. Not only has Nixon played at a historic level as a returner, but he’s played over 70 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in three straight games. With Elgton Jenkins locked up for four more years, hopefully, the Packers’ attention will turn to a Nixon extension in the near future.