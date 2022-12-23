For Cheddar Or Wurst: Packers have hope after battering the Rams

The Green Bay Packers and their fans head into the holiday weekend at least somewhat hopeful.

Following a 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay’s slim playoff hopes remained intact and it was a performance that basically was a microcosm of their entire season.

The offense showed flashes but also couldn’t get out of its own way. The defense struggled against the run but was able to get stops where it counted, even against a weakened opponent.

But the Packers are still in the hunt in a very mediocre conference and as a four-time MVP once said, if you get into the playoffs anything can happen. After such a disappointing season, a playoff berth would be a huge victory for the Packers if we’re being quite honest.

In the latest edition of “For Cheddar or Wurst,” Kris and Lindsay break down the game (nicely done running backs while Aaron Rodgers once again leaves us scratching our heads) while looking ahead to the game on Christmas Day where the Miami Dolphins could very well cook Joe Barry’s goose.

Every season has good and bad in it and we’re here to talk about it all, For Cheddar or Wurst.