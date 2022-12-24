NFL Week 16 Saturday Schedule: Eagles and Cowboys battle with NFC East on the line

Christmas Eve has arrived, and with it comes a full day of NFL action. Unlike week 15, which had a tripleheader of games on Saturday and a normal Sunday schedule, the holiday weekend has the weekend flipped, as Christmas Eve Saturday gets the bulk of the games.

11 games will kick off today ahead of a trio of games on Christmas Day, which sees the Green Bay Packers begin the day in Florida against the Miami Dolphins. But before that, the NFC East division title could be decided in a big game on Saturday afternoon.

That contest pits the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas still has a chance to win the division if they win out and see the Eagles drop each of their final three contests, which seems a more likely possibility due to the injury to Jalen Hurts. Hurts will likely miss at least two weeks, and if the Cowboys win today that could set up an exciting race to the finish.

Join us here at Acme Packing Company to follow along with the games while you’re not spending time with your friends or family (or even if you are!) and have a fantastic Christmas Eve!