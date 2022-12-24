 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Week 16 Saturday Schedule: Eagles and Cowboys battle with NFC East on the line

The Eagles will be missing Jalen Hurts, but they can clinch a division title with a win on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Christmas Eve has arrived, and with it comes a full day of NFL action. Unlike week 15, which had a tripleheader of games on Saturday and a normal Sunday schedule, the holiday weekend has the weekend flipped, as Christmas Eve Saturday gets the bulk of the games.

11 games will kick off today ahead of a trio of games on Christmas Day, which sees the Green Bay Packers begin the day in Florida against the Miami Dolphins. But before that, the NFC East division title could be decided in a big game on Saturday afternoon.

That contest pits the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas still has a chance to win the division if they win out and see the Eagles drop each of their final three contests, which seems a more likely possibility due to the injury to Jalen Hurts. Hurts will likely miss at least two weeks, and if the Cowboys win today that could set up an exciting race to the finish.

Join us here at Acme Packing Company to follow along with the games while you’re not spending time with your friends or family (or even if you are!) and have a fantastic Christmas Eve!

Christmas Eve NFL Schedule

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Cincinnati Bengals New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 12:00 PM CBS
Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Soldier Field Chicago, IL 12:00 PM CBS
Houston Texans Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN 12:00 PM CBS
New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH 12:00 PM CBS
Seattle Seahawks Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO 12:00 PM FOX
New York Giants Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN 12:00 PM FOX
Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD 12:00 PM FOX
Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC 12:00 PM FOX
Washington Football Team San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA 3:05 PM CBS
Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX 3:25 PM FOX
Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA 7:15 PM NFL Network

